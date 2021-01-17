The ghosts of January past return Gold

After a quiet weekend on the news front, expectations this morning for an orderly start to the week were disrupted by a $20 plunge in the price of gold in less than a minute.

January 17, 2021 11:40 PM
Gold nuggets

The sell-off, estimated to be on the equivalent of around 3000 Comex gold futures contracts took place at around 10.34 am Sydney time or at about 6.34 pm ET on a Sunday evening. Exacerbating thin volumes typical at this time of the day and week, the Martin Luther King public holiday in the US.

Although we will never know for sure, due to the unusual timing of the move, my guess is the sell-down was the result of an execution error, triggering stop-loss orders placed below last Friday's $1823 low. Adding to the impact, algorithms using correlation analysis, arbitrage, and linked orders then triggered stops in gold's high beta cousin, silver.

Exactly two weeks ago we wrote about the possibility of this type of move during January, in an article on Silver here. In the article, we highlighted a 500 pip sell-off in AUD/JPY that occurred on the 5th of January 2019, before an equally speedy recovery. Very similar to the type of price action viewed in gold this morning.  

Typically a speedy recovery comes as the error is hastily covered in the market. If 3000 contracts have been sold by mistake, 3000 contracts will need to be covered and twice that number if the original order was meant to be a buy order!

In terms of what these types of moves do to the outlook, I tend to look through them. As such following gold's rejection of the $1960/70 resistance zone in early January, gold needs to avoid falling back below this morning’s breakdown level $1820/15 area.

Otherwise, the risks are for a retest and break of the November $1765 low. Keeping in mind, a break and close above resistance $1960/70 area is required to confirm the uptrend has resumed and expectations of a retest of the August $2075 high.      

The ghosts of January past return: Gold

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 18th of January 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Commodities Gold Silver

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.