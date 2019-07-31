The Fed Are Expected To Cut Today How Has That Fared For Markets Historically

With the Fed widely expected to cut rates later today, we take a look at market returns for FX majors, commodities and the S&P500 following such an event.

July 31, 2019 7:21 AM
Using Fed Funds data from 1971, we filtered the Fed cuts and calculated average, forward returns up to +20 after a cut to see if we can isolate potential trends in the future. We stopped at +20 days to avoid an accumulation effect on the averages, where the Fed may have cut at two consecutive meetings in a row which.

Still, these tests are not perfect and there are a few considerations to consider when analysing the data:

  • Every Fed meeting is unique
  • The further out in time we look in time, the more outside factors come into play which could skew the results
  • Forward guidance is mostly missing in the lead up to Fed cuts in these results (where they try to guide market expectations)

Whilst forward returns are not a predictor for future action, they can reveal historical tendencies or patterns of market behaviour, which may reoccur again. So we aim to look for stronger relationships.


  • Markets are expressed in terms of USD strength (ie USD/EUR)
  • Long USD/GBP is the standout market, which has shown in increasingly bullish average return between +T3 to +T20
  • Interestingly, USD/NZD has been bearish between +T2 to +T3 on average, following a Fed cut
  • Converted to spot markets, this shows that short GBP/USD has proven the most favourable among FX majors.
  • Short EUR/USD and AUD/USD also appears favourable from +T3 to +T10, although returns have been less on average


We also look at median returns as an approximation of ‘typical’ returns. This aims to remove outliers which may have favoured the average return.

  • Overall, USD tends to strengthen around 1-2 weeks after a Fed cut against EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD and NZD.
  • Interestingly, GBP/USD still appears to favour shorts overall, although its relationship is less prominent until it reaches +T20 after a Fed cut.
  • Short EUR/USD and long USD/CHF appear favrouable around +T5
  • Long USD/CHF and long USD/JPY appear favourable around +T10


  • Drilling down on GBP/USD, we note that returns have been bearish over 50% of the time between +T1 to +T20 as ‘positive’ returns are all below 50%
  • Median and average returns track each other quite closely overall, which places more confidence in the reliability of average returns


Whilst we now look at average and median returns for the S&P500 and commodity markets, we’ll focus on median returns that back up their average counterpart.


  • WTI has been a standout short following a Fed cut. This makes sense in the face of a stronger USD and (presumably) weaker economic data which prompted the Fed to cut
  • Long S&P500 has proven favourable between +T0 to +T20 on both average and median returns
  • Silver has tended to weaken for up to a week following a Fed cut. This is apparent on both average and median returns
  • Whilst gold shows a positive, average return, it appears random on median returns


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.