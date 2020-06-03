The euro keeps showing strength against the US dollar

The euro keeps showing strength against the U.S. dollar, indicating a shift to a larger risk appetite among global markets.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 3, 2020 2:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The euro keeps showing strength against the U.S. dollar

The euro keeps showing strength against the U.S. dollar, indicating a shift to a larger risk appetite among global markets.
Yesterday (June 2), EUR/USD climbed 0.3% to 1.1172, the highest closing level since March 12. The currency pair also posted a six-day rally.
Obviously, the euro will continue to outperform the dollar - widely regarded as a haven currency - as long as investors expect global economies to keep reopening and European authorities to launch more stimulus measures to boost market sentiment.
In its coming monetary policy meeting to be held on Thursday (June 4), the European Central Bank is expected to keep its key interest rate unchanged at Negative -0.50%.
Meanwhile, caution is advised as investor sentiment could be impacted - and risk appetite reduced - by a potential upsurge in the number of virus cases, wide-spreading violent protests in the U.S., and escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, EUD/USD remains on the upside after breaking above a Triangle Pattern.
The trailing key support has been raised to 1.1160.
While proceeding to the upside, EUR/USD is expected to encounter resistance at 1.1225 (100% Fibonacci extrapolation from 1.1160).
Above 1.1225, the next level of resistance would be found at 1.1245.
Bullish investors should reconsider their positions once the currency pair returns to this level.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Dollar EUR Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
December 20, 2024 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
December 20, 2024 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 8, 2024 02:15 PM
    stocks_03
    Markets react to Trump win: US futures, dollar surge, commodities drop
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 6, 2024 11:45 AM
      GettyImages-485112085
      US dollar forecast: DXY remains supported ahead of CPI
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 9, 2024 12:19 PM
        Research
        Dollar forecast: DXY extends gains for third day
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 2, 2024 03:17 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.