Japan was once touted as the “Land Of The Rising Sun” as its exporters swamped the global market with its cars (Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi) and electronics consumer products (Sony, Panasonic, Toshiba, Nintendo). However, her fortunes took a turn after the bursting of the property bubble in 1990 and the dire economic situation had taken a double whammy caused by the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The benchmark stock market index, the Nikkei 225 (a barometer for economic growth) has plummeted from a high of 39260 printed on January 1990 to a low of 6995 seen on October 2008- a staggering decline of 82%.

To make matters worse, most of the developed nations’ stock markets have managed to recover from the lows of 2008 (caused by the US sub-prime crisis) and made record highs with the US stock market leading the pack.

But the Nikkei 225 has barely recovered from its “two decades of misery” since 1990 and under-performed against the US stock market.

Things have started to turn around since 2012 when Shinzo Abe took over again as Prime Minster of Japan and he began advocating “Abenomics” (based upon “three arrows of fiscal stimulus, monetary easing and structural reforms”).

However, Japan has slipped back into recession based on its latest Q3 GDP data and some critics have started to question the effectiveness of “Abenomics”. In addition, the upcoming snap election is looming in December 2014, so how will the Japanese stock market perform in 2015?

Let’s decipher this question from a technical analysis perspective…

Nikkei 225

Key elements of the Nikkei 225

The Index has traced on an impending long-term “double bottom” bullish reversal chart pattern, which has been in place since the Oct 2008 low (see monthly chart).

The neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” stands at 18300/18600 (see monthly chart).

The pull-back support of the former ascending channel (in orange) is now at 14000 (see monthly chart).

The 50-month moving average is coming to support the Index at around 13000 (see monthly chart).

The long-term RSI and Stochastic oscillators are coming close to their respective extreme overbought levels which suggests limited upside potential at the moment (see monthly and weekly charts).

The 18300/18600 resistance coincides with a key Fibonacci projection level.

Key levels of Nikkei 225 (three to six months)

Intermediate support: 14000

Pivot (key support): 13000

Resistance: 18300/18600 & 20850

Next support: 10140

Relative value against S&P 500

After four years of under-performance against the US S&P 500 since 2008, the Japanese stock market is now showing signs of potential out-performance based on the relative value chart of Wisdom Tree Japan Hedge Equity ETF against the S&P 500 ETF.

(The Wisdom Tree Japan Hedge Equity ETF tracks large caps Japanese equities and implements currency hedging against the movement of JPY.)

Relationship with USD/JPY and Nikkei 225

As seen on the first chart above, the long-term movement of the Nikkei 225 is highly correlated with USD/JPY since 1987 where a weak JPY will reinforce an upside movement in the Nikkei 225. Therefore, for traders that take positions on Nikkei 225, it’s imperative to pay close attention to the movement in USD/JPY.

From the monthly chart of USD/JPY, the current USD strength is coming close to a long-term key resistance of 124.15/124.70 and elements are advocating for a potential 18% correction towards the 101.20 long-term key support before another potential long-term upside movement towards 146.80.

In summary, the 124.15/124.70 level on USD/JPY is paralleled to the long-term significant resistance of 18300/18600 on the Nikkei 225.

Conclusion

Based on integrated technical analysis, the Nikkei 225 is likely to see a potential correction of around 20% below the 18300/18600 level before another round of multi-month upside movement (three to six months) towards the next resistance at 20850, as long as the long-term pivotal support at 13000 support holds.

However, a break below 13000 may damage the long-term bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 10140.

City Index has a CFD called “Japan 225” that tracks the Nikkei 225 Index. you can read more details on the mechanics of a CFD stock index, here.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.