S&P 500 – Toppish below 2170/2180

(Chart 1)

(Chart 2)

(Chart 3)

(Chart 4)

(Chart 5)

(Chart 6)

The dreaded month of May is coming to end, so far there is no major shock in the financial markets except for a brief spike up in the yields in seen in the 10 and 30-year (the long end) U.S. and German government bonds.

Time for rejoice as the prophecy “Sell in May and go away” does not hold in 2015 and a summer rally is round the corner?

Let’s us dissect the different major asset classes from a technical analysis perspective at this critical juncture. This special report is a series of write-ups that act as a prelude for my Q3 2015 Global Markets Outlook seminar to be held in early July 2015.

The first on the “honour roll” will be the key U.S. stock market benchmark, S&P 500

As seen from the year to date performance (ending 21 May 2015) of the major and Asian stock indices (chart 1), the S&P 500 has recorded a lacklustre performance of 3.53%. This dismal performance of S&P 500 is way below its counterparts such as the Euro STOXX 50 (+17.50%), Nikkei 225 (+16.05%) and Shanghai Composite (+35.19%) despite its improving economic conditions versus Europe, Japan and China.

Key elements

The S&P 500 is now trading close to the upper boundary (resistance) of its long term ascending channel (in light blue) in place since 02 October 2011 low at 2170/2180 (see weekly chart).

The 2170/2180 resistance is a significant zone as it confluences with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see weekly & daily charts).

The long term RSI oscillator continues to flash a bearish divergence signal since late December 2013 which indicates weakness in upside momentum in price action of the Index (see weekly chart).

Another weakness can been seen in the recent price action since late December 2014 as the Index has traced out an impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration (in dark blue) with its upper boundary (resistance) at 2140/2150 (see daily chart )

The lower boundary (support) of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration stands at 2100 (see daily chart).

The significant supports are at 2040 which is the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) follow by the lower boundary of the long-term ascending channel (in light blue) at 1980 (see daily chart).

Market breadth has started to deteriorate since 24 April 2015 as the NYSE cumulative Advance/Decline line has traced out a lower “high” despite a higher “high” seen in the S&P 500 (see chart 2).

The Biotechnology and Utilities sectors are considered as sector leaders because of their superb performance seen last year (+33%) and (+30%) respectively. However, their latest relative strength charts by taking the respective ETFs (exchange traded funds) of the Biotechnology sector (IBB) and the Utilities sector (XLU) against the S&P 500 (SPY) have started to exhibit bearish technical elements. This weakness seen in the sector leaders warrant caution on the broader market (see charts 3, 4 & 5).

The “fear and greed” index, the VIX (a measure of the implied volatility of the S&P 500 Index put and calls options) has reached the complacency zone of 12.80/10.10 and it is now right below the 15.55 trendline resistance. A break above 15.55 is likely to trigger a spike up in volatility which may lead to a potential sell-off in the S&P 500 (see chart 6)

Key levels (1 to 3 months)

Intermediate resistance: 2140/2150

Pivot (key resistance): 2170/2180

Support: 2100, 2040 & 1980

Next resistance: 2335

Conclusion

The S&P 500 is coming close to a key inflection level of 2140/2150 with deteriorating technical elements. As long as the 2170/2180 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a significant “mini correction” of 5% to 6%. A break below 2100 is likely to add impetus for this potential steep decline towards 2040 before 1980. Do note that the long-term bullish trend is still intact (see monthly chart).

On the other hand, a clearance above 2180 is likely to invalidate the bearish view to open up scope for a multi-month upside movement to target the next resistance at 2335.

Stay tune for Part 2!

Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader, eSignal & Stockcharts.com

