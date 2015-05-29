the big picture a potential summer melt down looms for equities part 1 676122015
S&P 500 – Toppish below 2170/2180 […]
S&P 500 – Toppish below 2170/2180 […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The dreaded month of May is coming to end, so far there is no major shock in the financial markets except for a brief spike up in the yields in seen in the 10 and 30-year (the long end) U.S. and German government bonds.
Time for rejoice as the prophecy “Sell in May and go away” does not hold in 2015 and a summer rally is round the corner?
Let’s us dissect the different major asset classes from a technical analysis perspective at this critical juncture. This special report is a series of write-ups that act as a prelude for my Q3 2015 Global Markets Outlook seminar to be held in early July 2015.
The first on the “honour roll” will be the key U.S. stock market benchmark, S&P 500
As seen from the year to date performance (ending 21 May 2015) of the major and Asian stock indices (chart 1), the S&P 500 has recorded a lacklustre performance of 3.53%. This dismal performance of S&P 500 is way below its counterparts such as the Euro STOXX 50 (+17.50%), Nikkei 225 (+16.05%) and Shanghai Composite (+35.19%) despite its improving economic conditions versus Europe, Japan and China.
Intermediate resistance: 2140/2150
Pivot (key resistance): 2170/2180
Support: 2100, 2040 & 1980
Next resistance: 2335
The S&P 500 is coming close to a key inflection level of 2140/2150 with deteriorating technical elements. As long as the 2170/2180 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index faces the risk of a significant “mini correction” of 5% to 6%. A break below 2100 is likely to add impetus for this potential steep decline towards 2040 before 1980. Do note that the long-term bullish trend is still intact (see monthly chart).
On the other hand, a clearance above 2180 is likely to invalidate the bearish view to open up scope for a multi-month upside movement to target the next resistance at 2335.
Stay tune for Part 2!
Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader, eSignal & Stockcharts.com
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.