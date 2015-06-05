Another round of potential squeeze up in long-term U.S. treasury yields

(Click to enlarge charts)

A continuation of my write-ups on the macro theme for Q3 2015 (please click on this link to access to Part 1).

In Part 1, I have highlighted the potential “mini-shock” that is looming for the S&P 500 and right now, the catalyst for this expected rout in equities is getting clearer through a potential medium term spike up in long-term interest rates.

As seen from the above charts and based on its technical elements, the yields on both the 10 and 30 year U.S. treasuries still has room for potential upside (another round of sell-off in bond price since Jan/Feb 2015) towards their respective significant resistances at 3.32 and 3.56/3.74 respectively.

The next question how do we position ourselves in the equities’ space through this expected spike up in long-term yields?

We can take a look at interest rate sensitive stocks that will be likely to be adversely affected from a sudden increase in long-term yields. These two sectors stood out; Utilities & REITS

Below will be the technical charts of the sectors ETFs (exchange trade funds)

SPDR Select Utilities (XLU)

(Click to enlarge charts)

The XLU has continued to evolve within a medium descending channel (in pink) since early January 2015 and traded below the 200-day Moving Average (in orange). Other technical elements such as volume, Fibonacci analysis,RSI and MACD indicators are pointing to further potential weakness ahead.

44.95 pivotal resistance for a further potential downside movement towards 44.44 before 39.58/38.50. On the other hand, a clearance above 44.95 is likely to invalidate the bearish tone for a squeeze up to retest the January 2015 swing high at 49.30/49.90.

iShares U.S. Real Estate (IYR)

(Click to enlarge charts)

The IYR has reacted off the former long-term ascending channel that turns into a pull-back resistance. Yesterday, it has broken below the trendline support (in dotted green) joining the lows since 12 December 2013

As long as the 77.00 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the IYR is likely to see a further decline to test the next support at 71.00 and even 68.69. However, a break above 77.00 may damage the bearish tone to see a squeeze up towards 82.40.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.



