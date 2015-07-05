Polling stations are now open for Greece nationals to vote on a referendum whether to accept a “Yes” or “No” on the terms and conditions imposed by their creditors (IMF, EU & ECB). This referendum is imperative for the release of any further bailout funds

A “No” vote will eventually lead to an exit from the European Monetary Union (EMU) and may cause a contagion (domino effect) on the rest of the Eurozone countries. A similar situation that occurred in Asia during the 1997 Financial Crisis that triggered a drastic sell-off in Asian equities.

Opinion polls suggest that referendum is too close to call with nether camp leading a wide margin. For sure, when the markets reopen on Monday, 06 July 2015, the price movement is going to be highly volatile.

Lets’ us take a look at the longer-term term charts of the key European stock indices to dissect this highly volatile event driven period from a technical analysis perspective.

Euro Stoxx 50

(click to enlarge chart)

Key levels (3 to 6 months)

Intermediate support: 3300

Pivot (key support): 3000

Resistance: 4000/4170

Next support: 2530

Key highlights

The Euro Stoxx 50 is a benchmark index that represents the top 50 European blue-chip corporations in the Eurozone. The Index has tumbled by 12% from its April 2015 high of 3836 and right now it is testing/coming close to a confluence support level of 3300 (pull-back support of the former ascending channel breakout that occurred in February 2015, 20-month Moving Average (in red) & lower boundary of the on-going long-term ascending in place since June 2012 low). In addition, the RSI momentum oscillator remains bullish above its support.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and Fibonacci analysis, the odds are in favour that the Index is still evolving within a multi-month bullish five wave (I, II, III, IV & V) structure in place since March 2009 low. Right now, it is undergoing the impulsive III wave with a potential target set at 4000/4170.

Therefore, the long-term (multi-month) bullish trend remains intact for Euro Stoxx 50, holding above the 3300/3000 key support zone.

Euro Stoxx Banks

(Click to enlarge chart)

Key levels (3 to 6 months)

Intermediate support: 144.50

Pivot (key support): 127.27

Resistance: 214.20/202.50

Next support: 100.00

Key highlights

In any financial crisis, the most sensitive sector to react is the banking sector. Therefore, it pays to keep a close watch on the Euro Stoxx Banks Index which tracks the performance of the banking sector in the Eurozone.

Despite the on-going uncertainty that arises from the current Greek deadlock with its creditors, the Index is still evolving within a bullish dynamic as it continues to trade above the lower boundary of its long-term ascending channel in place since 23 July 2012 low and the 50-week Moving Average (in blue). Interestingly, current price action has traced out a bullish continuation “Cup With Handle” chart formation (as depicted yellow boxes) in place since 31 March 2014 high. A break above the neckline resistance of the “Cup With Handle” at 162.80 is likely to trigger a potential rally towards the next significant resistance zone of 214.20/202.50 (exit potential of the “Cup With Handle” & Fibonacci cluster).

Looks like the current technical picture of the Euro Stoxx Banks Index is in a much better “shape” than in late 2010 when the initial Greek crisis exploded.

German DAX

(Click to enlarge charts)

Key levels (3 to 6 months)

Intermediate support: 10600

Pivot (key support): 10013

Resistance: 13100

Next support: 8550

Key highlights

The German stock market continues to outperform its Eurozone peers as depicted by the relative strength chart of the MSCI Germany (ETF) versus Euro Stoxx 50 (ETF).

The benchmark DAX has tumbled by 13% from its 06 April 2015 high of 12390 and right now it is coming close to a confluence support level of 10600 (pull-back of former ascending channel breakout that occurred in 19 January 2015 and 50-week Moving Average (in blue)). In addition, the RSI momentum oscillator is still holding above its significant support.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and Fibonacci analysis, the odds are in favour that the Index is still evolving within a multi-month bullish five wave (I, II, III, IV & V) structure in place since March 2009 low. Right now, it is undergoing the impulsive III wave with a potential target set at 13100 (Fibonacci cluster & upper boundary of the long-term ascending channel in place since September 2011 low

Therefore, the long-term (multi-month) bullish trend remains intact for the DAX, holding above the 10600/10013 key support zone.

* Note: All levels indicated in this report are long-term key technical levels with a 3 to 6 month time horizon. For medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) and short-term (1 to 2 days) levels, please refer to my respective weekly and daily outlook reports.

Source: Charts are from eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.