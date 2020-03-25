Thank you Congress FTSE rallies on rescue package

The phenomenal US rescue package agreed late yesterday still has to get approved by Congress but the $2 trillion support which will be provided for both businesses and employees is set to get the green light later today.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 25, 2020 7:24 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The phenomenal US rescue package agreed late yesterday still has to get approved by Congress but the $2 trillion support which will be provided for both businesses and employees is set to get the green light later today.

US stocks came roaring higher overnight, with the DJIA rising 11% and Asian markets uniformly closing higher. The FTSE proceeded to rise from a better opening.

Sports retailer JD Sports, which over the last few days tried and failed to find ways around the government’s decision to close all non-essential shops still bounced 17% Wednesday as investors pinned their expectations on the rescue packages in the US and Britain covering the retailer’s losses. 

Banks are also faring better as some of their financial burden will now be shared with the states and in the ultimate expression of optimism airlines and hotel operators are still trading higher.  However, while the generously high rescue packages will go a long way to soften the economic blow of the coronavirus in Europe and the US it will also largely depend how quickly countries shrug off the pandemic and whether China’s example of two to three months is as viable elsewhere given that other countries have handled the outbreak slightly differently.

Sterling boosted by stock market revival

The uplift in stocks infused sterling trading with some much needed encouragement and the GBP bounced nearly 1.7% against the dollar. Faced with grim forecasts for the German economy, the euro struggled against the pound. Europe’s largest economy has already been eroded last year by the US-China trade wars and US tariffs on major German imports; the coronavirus could now cause it to shrink by another 20% this year. The main reason why the currency is still holding against the dollar is the expectation that the US has yet to reach the full high of the corona crisis while Germany and other parts of Europe could be close to turning a corner.


Related tags: UK 100 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq tumbles as bonds sell off, Gold holds historic highs
Yesterday 08:00 PM
DAX, FTSE and China A50 technical analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 2, 2024
Yesterday 04:45 PM
S&P 500 Analysis: What Happens After 9-Week SPX Winning Streaks?
Yesterday 01:35 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD kicks off 2024 on a downbeat note
Yesterday 12:30 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
December 31, 2023 06:48 AM
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
December 27, 2023 05:21 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

Research
FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
By:
Joshua Warner
August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      July 20, 2023 07:07 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 Analysis: AO World pops on return to profit – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 5, 2023 07:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.