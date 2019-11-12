Texas Instruments is looking vulnerable again for another potential breakdown

Texas Instruments major uptrend since 24 Dec 2018 at risk of being damaged.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 12, 2019 4:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Medium-term technical outlook on Texas Instruments (TXN)



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 120.75/122.10 (lower limit of gap resistance).

Pivot (key resistance): 132.20

Supports: 116.80 (trigger), 102.30 & 88.30

Next resistance: 138.20/140.60

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Bearish bias below 132.20 pivotal resistance and a break below 166.80 is likely to open up scope for a potential multi-week corrective decline to target 102.30 and even 88.30 next within a long-term secular uptrend.

However, a clearance with a daily close above 132.20 sees a continuation of the impulsive upleg sequence to towards the next resistance zone at 138.20/140.60 (Fibonacci expansion cluster).

Key elements

  • After its 9% gapped down seen on 23 Oct 2019 on the backdrop of a dismal Q3 earnings results and sombre outlook, the share price of TXN has traded sideways with several retest on the lower of the gap resistance at 120.75/122.10
  • Medium-term momentum remains bearish as indicated by both the weekly/daily RSI oscillators.
  • The 116.80 downside trigger level is defined by the recent swing low area of 23/31 Oct 2019 and the major ascending support from 24 Dec 2018.
  • Relative strength analysis as indicated by the ratio charts of TXN against the market (S&P 500) and its sector (Semiconductors) are showing underperformance of TXN.

Charts are from eSignal 


Related tags: Shares market Tech Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Today 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Today 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Today 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.