Tesla Towards September High

Tesla (TSLA) will release Q3 results on October 21, with better than expected deliveries reported earlier this month...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 11, 2020 11:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesla (TSLA): Towards September High

Tesla (TSLA) will release Q3 results on October 21, with an adjusted EPS median forecast of $0.59, according to Bloomberg.

On October 2, Tesla reported better than expected Q3 deliveries, which rose 44% on year to 139,300 units (129,950 units estimated), surpassing its previous record of 112,000 units in Q4 2019. 

Investors would also keep an eye on whether the electric vehicle giant would maintain its full-year delivery target of 500,000 units, with 318,350 units achieved in the first nine months.

From a technical point of view, an upside breakout is expected for Tesla as shown on the daily chart. It has formed a bullish one-day reversal candlestick on September 24, when it reached a rising trend line drawn from June. The level at $385 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $462 and $503 respectively.

Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Tech Stocks Stocks Nasdaq Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
Today 02:00 AM
Gold, copper, silver forecast: Metals drop on NFP, China concerns
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls after a stronger NFP report
Yesterday 01:06 PM
EUR/USD, USD/CHF probe pivotal levels, implied volatility spikes
Yesterday 06:39 AM
USD/JPY could be caught in the crossfire of FOMC, BOJ: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 02:54 AM
Iron ore may have bottomed as trading volumes surge
June 6, 2024 11:03 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Tech Stocks articles

stocks_09
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
By:
Joshua Warner
October 19, 2023 09:47 AM
    apple_03
    Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
    By:
    Rebecca Cattlin
    October 11, 2023 02:41 PM
      Stock exchange building fascia
      BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
      By:
      Ryan Thaxton
      October 3, 2023 12:24 PM
        tesla_03
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: Tesla stock drops on big delivery miss
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 2, 2023 01:47 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.