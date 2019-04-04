Tesla tanks in transit trouble

Another Elon Musk Tweet is coming back to haunt him, but that could be the least of the company’s troubles

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 4, 2019 4:33 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Another Elon Musk Tweet is coming back to haunt him, but that could be the least of the company’s troubles this year

The SEC began contempt proceedings against Musk for violating a settlement that originated from his infamous “funding secured” tweet. With a huge Tesla production drop in the first quarter, the regulator now has more ammo. Tesla cranked out 77,100 cars and delivered 63,000, down 11% and 30% respectively, with 10,600 vehicles “in transit” at quarter end. To hit 500,000, Tesla needs to boost production to 11,000 a week, versus its peak 7,000.

Missed production targets also play havoc with Tesla’s shaky finances as demand flags. Model 3 production was flat, reflecting reduced U.S. tax breaks. Luxury Tesla shipments were down by half. Q1 net income will “be negatively impacted” Tesla said, though it has “sufficient cash on hand”. It’s Q1 earnings are due on 19th April. Either way, consensus for a cash-positive year has to come down.

As such, sellers have targeted the year’s $254.65 low again, looking for 2018’s $244.9 floor. TSLA broke its Thursday fall above both, bouncing at $260.58. It is beginning to fill a gap up to Wednesday’s $297.80 close. Filled orders could see the gap close. But the clearest pattern on TSLA’s chart is a clean falling wedge. If price gets back above its 21-day exponential moving average, last at $280.9, it will still face falling trendline resistance around $290. 220-day MA is at $313. A trip to support may be needed first before sustained upside.

Related tags: Shares market Earnings

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.