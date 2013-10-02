tesco shares under pressure after disastrous europe performance 24942013

Tesco shares were under heavy pressure on Wednesday after the world’s third largest supermarket reported disappointing interim numbers to the market. Shares fell 3.8% to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 2, 2013 5:31 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tesco shares were under heavy pressure on Wednesday after the world’s third largest supermarket reported disappointing interim numbers to the market. Shares fell 3.8% to trade at the bottom of the FTSE 100 today as shareholders digested the news.

The firm reported that trading profits for the first half of the year fell 7.6% to £1.59bn. The drop in profits came alongside flat sales growth of 0.5% for stores open more than a year for its fiscal second quarter. Both trading profits and sales growth were broadly in line with the lower end of market expectations though the real disappointment from Tesco’s numbers comes from its performance in Europe and the unfortunate timing of its earnings release.

Sainsbury’s today also reported a sales growth of 2% for the quarter, which marks a 35th consecutive quarter of sales growth and is in stark contrast to Tesco who returns to flat growth from a 1% drop in sales last quarter. And so what may have been digested as a slower than expected recovery for Tesco a week ago, today will appear like its falling further market share to Sainsbury’s and budget grocers such as Asda and Aldi, escalating concern.

Sainsbury’s number in truth met forecasts and its own shares price fell 1.6% matching a sector move.

Europe and Profit Margins are a key concern

The real concern for Tesco however was performance in Europe where trading profits fell a massive 68% thanks to ‘challenging economic conditions.’ The company warned that weakness in Europe will counter some of the improvement it expects to see in the UK for the full year. Despite this, Tesco maintains it is confident of reaching its mid-single digit profit growth target.

Realistically, that remains a significant challenge. The speed at which Tesco is returning to dominance in the UK is not of the pace shareholders had hoped earlier in the year and when compared to the performance of its rivals, this is a concern.

In the UK, inflation is at 2.7% whilst average wage growth on a 3 month basis is at a mere 1.1%. This is forcing shoppers to look for more affordable prices and forms one of the key reasons for the rise in popularity of budget supermarkets such as Aldi and Lidl, alongside that of Asda. Will Tesco have to start cutting more prices or offering greater discounts on bulk buys to attract lost footfall to its stores? If so, can they have to at the very least maintain operating profit margins at 5.2% in the UK?

At the same time, the severity of the weakness in European performance has not been matched by some of its rivals in the same market. Weakness has been born out of weak economies, tougher competition and a growing preference of consumers to shop at smaller convenience stores for short term buys, enabling them to manage their budgets on a shorter term basis.

The story on Tesco has turned from turnaround plans to a loss of momentum.

One brighter note for Tesco is launching a joint venture in China after reaching an agreement with China Resource Enterprise (CRE) to take a 20% stake in the largest food retail business in China, giving Tesco an additional presence in 3,000 stores alongside its current presence.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.