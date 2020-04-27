Tencent Shines as Tech Stocks Lead

It took just near a month for Chinese tech giant Tencent (700.HK) to recoup the losses seen during the global health crisis...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 27, 2020 1:31 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Tencent Shines as Tech Stocks Lead

With emerging signs of passing the coronavirus peak, major governments around the world are planning to reopen their economies in phase. Equity market sentiment continues to improve, and it took just near a month for Chinese tech giant Tencent (700.HK) to recoup the losses seen during the global health crisis. According to market intelligence Sensor Tower, Tencent's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds was the world's highest grossing mobile game in March. Both Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Jefferies expect strong 1Q mobile game revenue from the company, with growth forecast of 49% - 50%. Tencent will report its 1Q results on May 15.

From a technical point of view, Tencent is maintaining its bullish run as shown on the daily chart. It has formed a bullish one-day reversal candlestick (opened lower and closed higher) on April 22, after making a breakaway gap on April 14. Bullish investors may consider $391.0 as the nearest support, with a potential move to break above the nearest resistance at $419.0 and test the next resistance at $445.0. In an alternative scenario, a break below $391.0 would suggest a deeper price correction is due and open a path to the next support at $369.0.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

Related tags: Equities Tech Stocks Earnings

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
Dollar and Gold analysis: Forex Friday – January 12, 2024
January 12, 2024 12:00 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
January 12, 2024 09:09 AM
Can the US dollar break out of its range? The Week Ahead
January 12, 2024 05:21 AM
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
Crude oil, gold finding buyers as Middle Eastern tensions escalate
January 12, 2024 12:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

china_02
USD/CNH down, A50 up as weak Chinese inflation keeps stimulus hopes alive
By:
David Scutt
January 12, 2024 02:46 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/USD, ASX 200: An inverse play on what happens with US 2-year bond yields
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 11, 2024 12:37 AM
      aus_02
      ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 19, 2023 02:00 AM
        Oil extraction
        ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 14, 2023 02:31 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.