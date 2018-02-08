Ten Year Treasury yields eye three percent

Investor focus on Treasurys is intensifying

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 8, 2018 5:15 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

10-Year Treasury yields eye 3%

After the global stock market correction, investor scrutiny on collapsing U.S. Treasurys has intensified. And with conditions still edgy, it’s little surprise markets are mapping almost any Fed, fiscal or the dollar news against the 40% rise of 10-year yields since September.

Lucky 3%

Their proximity to the ‘psychological’ round number of 3% adds further tension. On Monday, the rate hit 2.885%. It had not been as elevated since January 2014. Whilst hovering in the vicinity, probability that the rate will reach 3% in short order is higher than at any other time since December 2013, when the last 3% print occurred. ‘Psychological’ levels have psychological effects.  For one thing, the closer the yield gets to that key level, the more intense the feedback loop between expectations and the yield itself becomes. Momentum could carry the yield well past the 3% marker if volatility takes hold. Possible outcomes of such effects are fresh in the mind.

Hawkish BoE hints as Fed doves appear

It’s also worth keeping an eye on ‘event risk’ for the remainder of the week. Treasurys have already shrugged off a U.S. government spending deal reached overnight that averts another shutdown. China’s lowest dollar trade surplus in a year, out this morning, also caused barely a ripple. Still, Thursday’s Bank of England statement could emit hawkish sparks that weigh further on gilts and keep global debt under pressure. Fed commentary could pull yields in the other direction. Philly Fed president Harker, speaking later, may reiterate cautions last month that two rate rises might be more “appropriate” this year than the three pencilled in by most FOMC colleagues. That would echo suggestions by Chicago Fed president Evans, on Wednesday, that the Fed could pause hikes till mid-year. Yields largely shrugged off Evans’ words but may soften on a swift repeat. Commentary from Minneapolis Fed president Kashkari, a known dove, also scheduled Thursday, could have a similar effect.

Near-term technicals

At the time of writing the 10-year yield was at 2.8349%. Still well clear of the 2.611%-2.676% support zone established before last week’s acceleration. Thursday’s high so far is 2.844%, compared to Wednesday’s late-night 2.861% peak. With little traction near Friday’s 2.852% close, that rate looks increasingly like resistance. However, lower highs and higher lows in recent sessions form a ‘pennant’ (flag) continuation pattern. Chart technicians often interpret these as precursors to a near-term vault.

U.S. 10-year Treasury Yield price chart – daily intervals

Source: Thomson Reuters and City Index


          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.