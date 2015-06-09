City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-06-09

EUR/USD has risen back up from support but faces key resistance around the 1.1400 level.

GBP/USD continues to consolidate just above 1.5250-area support.

USD/JPY has pulled back after climbing to a 12-year high just short of its 126.00 resistance target.

AUD/USD has continued to consolidate near its April multi-year lows.

USD/CAD has pulled back after a sharp rise within a strong bullish trend.