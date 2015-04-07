Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-04-07

EUR/USD has consolidated within a triangle pattern and continues to carry a bearish trend bias.

GBP/USD has also consolidated near its multi-year lows and could be poised for another leg down.

USD/JPY has reasserted its bullish push towards 122.00 resistance.

AUD/USD continues to be weighed down just off its long-term lows and could soon resume its strongly entrenched downtrend.