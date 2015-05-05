Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



EUR/USD has begun to retreat after having made a very substantial rebound to a high of 1.1289 last week.

GBP/USD has made an even more pronounced retreat after having risen to key resistance around the 1.5500 level.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate below its long-term highs, but has steadily ascended within the past week to trade above the 120.00 level.

AUD/USD has made a sharp retreat after having risen to a high above 0.8000 last week.