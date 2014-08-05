City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, as well as indices including the FTSE 100 and the S&P 500.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



Weekly Technical Analysis Outlook – 05.08.14

EUR/USD continues to show a major bearish bias targeting 1.3300 to the downside.

GBP/USD has pulled back further below 1.7000, but has strong support down at the key 1.6700 level.

USD/JPY has shown some recent bullish momentum but is still trading within a longer-term range.

The FTSE 100 index dropped once again below 6650 support before bouncing, and could be preparing for a further downside retracement or correction within its long-term bullish trend.

The S&P 500 has pulled back towards the 1900 level, and could also be poised for a more pronounced pullback/correction to the downside.