Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-03-03

EUR/USD has retreated from its rebound and once again approaches its multi-year low of 1.1100.

GBP/USD has pulled back after making a substantial rebound within its strong bearish trend.

USD/JPY has continued to regain its upside momentum after having pulled back from its highs late last year.

AUD/USD continues to be pressured heavily to the downside within a strong downtrend.