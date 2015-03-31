Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-03-31

EUR/USD has resumed its bearish bias after having made a significant upside rebound.

GBP/USD has also retreated back down towards long-term lows.

USD/JPY has begun to rise again after pulling back towards key support.

AUD/USD has declined sharply to give back almost all of the gains made during the recent rebound.