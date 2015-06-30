technical trading analysis report 30 june 2015 777102015
City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.
The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.
EUR/USD rose to fill the week’s opening down-gap, but still carries a generally bearish trend bias.
GBP/USD has continued to consolidate after pulling back from its year-to-date highs.
USD/JPY has pulled back down to hit key support around 122.00.
AUD/USD broke down below the lower border of a bearish flag pattern and could be poised for further downside.