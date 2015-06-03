technical trading analysis report 2nd june 2015 676972015
City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.
The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.
EUR/USD has continued to pull back towards key downside targets on a resurgence of US dollar strength.
GBP/USD has also continued to break down towards its long-term lows.
USD/JPY has broken out to a new 12-year high above 124.00 before beginning to consolidate.
AUD/USD has resumed its decline back down towards its April multi-year lows.
USD/CAD has continued to climb toward its long-term resistance highs within a strong bullish trend.”