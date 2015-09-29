City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-09-29

EUR/USD has continued to consolidate above 1.1100 support and could be poised for a breakdown on US dollar strength.

GBP/USD has dropped below its 1.5200 downside target and is now potentially targeting further support at the 1.5000 psychological level.

USD/JPY has been in a prolonged triangle consolidation and currently carries a bearish bias in the face of increased stock market volatility.

AUD/USD has retreated below its 0.7000 target and could be poised to extend its downtrend towards the 0.6800 level.

USD/CAD reached a new multi-year intraday high above 1.3400 and should now begin to target the 1.3600 resistance objective on US dollar strength and weak crude oil prices.