City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-07-28

EUR/USD has pulled back after rising to 1.1100 resistance, and continues to carry a bearish bias.

GBP/USD continues to consolidate within a tight trading range and could be poised for an impending breakout.

USD/JPY has pared its recent losses, but should be limited to the upside by 124.50 resistance.

AUD/USD continues to trade around the key 0.7300 level, and could have further downside on gold weakness and US dollar strength.

USD/CAD has consolidated above its 1.3000 resistance target and could strengthen further on lower oil prices.