Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-05-26

EUR/USD has continued to pull back towards long-term lows on a resurgence of US dollar strength.

GBP/USD has also continued to break down after a very substantial rebound and partial recovery.

USD/JPY has broken out to a new multi-year high above its previous 122.00 resistance level.

AUD/USD has resumed its decline back down towards its April lows.

USD/CAD has risen to hit major resistance within a long-term bullish trend.