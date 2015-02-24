Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as gold.

EUR/USD continues to consolidate within a modest rebound off its multi-year lows, but has formed a potential bearish continuation pattern.

GBP/USD has made a substantial rebound above 1.5400 resistance, but could soon be poised for a retreat back down towards its long-term lows.

USD/JPY has regained some of its upside momentum after having pulled back from its highs.

AUD/USD continues to be pressured heavily to the downside and could soon see new multi-year lows.

Gold has continued its recent retreat but is approaching major support that could limit further declines.