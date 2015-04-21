Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-04-21

EUR/USD has begun to resume its bearish trend bias after a rebound from its lows.

GBP/USD has also pointed back to the downside after a significant bounce from multi-year lows.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate just below its long-term highs.

AUD/USD is in consolidation near its multi-year lows and continues to carry a strong bearish bias.