Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-05-19

EUR/USD has pulled back sharply after having rebounded slightly above 1.1400 resistance.

GBP/USD has also retreated after having made a pronounced recovery from April’s lows.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate in a tight trading range below its long-term highs.

AUD/USD has pulled back after having recovered from its multi-year lows over the past month.

Gold has surged in the past week, but has just retreated after hitting a three-month high.