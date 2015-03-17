Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



EUR/USD has bounced slightly after hitting a new 12-year low below its 1.0500 support target.

GBP/USD has continued to drop sharply and is now poised to target 1.4500 to the downside.

USD/JPY has consolidated its gains after hitting a new seven-year high of 122.00

AUD/USD continues to be pressured heavily to the downside after having established a new multi-year low.