technical trading analysis report 16th december 2014 83482014
Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD. The focus is […]
Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD. The focus is […]
Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for the major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD.
The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.
EUR/USD has spiked above its 50-day moving average for the first time since July, but continues to carry a bearish trend bias.
GBP/USD has continued to consolidate near its recent lows, and could be poised for a near-term breakdown.
USD/JPY has continued its expected pullback towards further downside support levels after a steep bullish run.
AUD/USD has established a new multi-year low below 0.8300 and could soon be poised to target 0.8100 to the downside.