City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-09-15

EUR/USD has rebounded towards key resistance around 1.1400, but continues to carry a bearish bias towards 1.0800.

GBP/USD has turned back down after having risen in the past week towards 1.5500-area resistance.

USD/JPY has broken down below a short-term uptrend line on continued volatility in the global equity markets.

AUD/USD has risen towards 0.7200 resistance, but should resume its longstanding downtrend towards lower long-term lows.

USD/CAD has been been stuck within a triangle pattern consolidation near its multi-year highs, and could be poised for a major breakout.