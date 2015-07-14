technical trading analysis report 14 july 2015 844222015
City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for five major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD, and USD/CAD.
The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.
EUR/USD has remained in a trading range around the key 1.1100 level, but continues to carry a bearish bias towards its 1.0800 downside support objective.
GBP/USD has attempted to climb back from its plunge of the past several weeks, but is still trading within a short-term bearish trend.
USD/JPY has rebounded after dipping below 122.00 and could be targeting new highs.
AUD/USD is trading just off its six-year lows and may be poised to drop to new lows.
USD/CAD has reached its 1.2800 resistance target and could strengthen further on lower oil prices and continued US dollar strength.