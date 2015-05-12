Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-05-12

EUR/USD continues to trade just off a new two-month high within a sustained rebound from its lows.

GBP/USD has made a sharp advance to break out above key 1.5500 resistance within in a strong rebound.

USD/JPY continues to consolidate in a tight trading range below its long-term highs.

AUD/USD is trading near its recent highs after recovering from April’s lows.