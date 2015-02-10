City Index Chief Technical Strategist, James Chen, provides the weekly technical analysis outlook for four major currency pairs, including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, as well as gold.

The focus is on technical price trends and major support and resistance levels.



WeeklyOutlook-2015-02-10

EUR/USD has begun to tail in its recent rebound and continues to experience downside pressure toward potential new lows.

GBP/USD has risen towards strong resistance, but could soon be poised for a turn back to the downside.

USD/JPY has broken out above a large triangle consolidation pattern for a possible continuation of the entrenched uptrend.

AUD/USD continues to be pressured heavily on the downside and could soon see new multi-year lows.

Gold has pulled back within its recent rebound but should bottom out in the near-team and continue its potential recovery.