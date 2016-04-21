Today all eyes will be focusing on one of the “Titans” of the U.S. technology sector, Alphabet/Google as it will be realising its Q1 2016 earnings after the market closes. Analysts polled by FactSet expect Q1 2016 earnings to come in at $7.96 per share on the average which translates into an earnings growth of 21% y/y from the same quarter a year ago at $6.57. Most analysts are upbeat on potential improvement in core Google’s profit margins in mobile search, ad tech, YouTube and Play. In addition, they expect Google to continue to share its fortunes with investors via share buybacks.

Alphabet/Google is a key component stock in the major benchmark U.S. stock indices and it ranked number six in terms of weightage on the tech heavy Nasdaq 100 index. Therefore, its price movement will have a significant impact on the major U.S. stock indices.

Let’s us take a deep dive into Alphabet/Google from a technical analysis perspective

Key elements

As seen from the weekly chart, Alphabet/Google is still being supported by a 7-year old ascending trendline with its key support at 687.80/648.30.

However this long-term bullish uptrend in place since the November 2008 low of 140.14 is getting “matured”. The weekly RSI oscillator has a bearish divergence signal in place since July 2016 which suggests that upside moment in price action is waning.

On the daily chart, price action has failed to make any breakthrough above the previous swing highs of 02 December/29 December 2015 and 02 February 2016. Interestingly, the current up move of 16% from the recent 08 February 2016 low of 682.01 is being capped by a pull-back trendline (in dotted red) from 24 August 2015 low with its recent high of 790.95 seen on 19 April 2016 failed to make a bullish breakthrough.

In addition, the current up move from the 08 February 2016 low has been accompanied by a lacklustre volume where implies that Alphabet/Google is tracing out an potential Toppish configuration in place since 02 December 2015 high with the neckline support at 687.78.

Key levels (1 to months)

Pivot (key resistance): 810.35

Supports: 742.33 & 687.80

Next resistance: 872.20

Conclusion

Technical elements are not so rosy now for Alphabet/Google as it major long-term uptrend from November 2008 low appears vulnerable for a bearish breakdown.

We take things one step at time and as long as the 810.35 pivotal resistance is not surpassed, Alphabet/Google may see a drop first towards the intermediate support at 742.33 and a break below it is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the upper limit of the long-term key support zone at 687.80. Only a clear break (weekly close) below 648.30 (lower limit of the key support zone) should be a disaster for Alphabet/Google as its long-term bullish uptrend gets damaged.

On the other, a clearance above the 810.35 pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred multi-month bearish scenario for an extension of its long-term upside movement to target the next resistance at 872.20 (0.618 Fibonacci projection from 12 January 2015 low) in the first step.

Charts are from eSignal

