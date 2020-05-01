UK manufacturing PMI

Following yesterday’s slew of disappointing figures from Europe today’s attention will turn to the UK economy with the final release of manufacturing PMI data, which is expected to come in at 32.8 in April. Whilst the manufacturing sector is holding up better than the service sector, it is still in a plain awful position. And things could get significantly worse with an industry body warning that British factory output was at risk of halving in the second quarter, as 80% of manufacturers reported a collapse in orders owing to the coronavirus outbreak.









US manufacturing

US ISM manufacturing PMI is expected to drop sharply in April after holding up near the 50 threshold in March. This forward looing survey will provide the first hint of what’s to come in next week’s non-farm payroll report.

WTI is pushing higher for a third straight session, although the rally is running out of steam. After jumping 47% across the previous 2 sessions, WTI is trading just 1.8% higher on Friday, struggling to push through $20. Whilst economies across Europe and US states are gradually reopening and as the production cuts kick in today, the high levels of uncertainty are limiting gains. FTSE chart





GBP is already trending lower in anticipation of dire data, despite Boris Johnson promising to announce the UK’s exit strategy from lock down next week.

Trump sharpening his rhetoric against China is unnerving investors, as his team look into retaliatory measures over the coronavirus outbreak. The China trade war seems like an eternity ago after coronavirus has dominated market movements with such intensity over recent weeks. However, threats of more tariffs from Trump have hit a nerve with the markets and is adding to the downbeat sentiment heading into the weekend.