Tate & Lyle’s rebound running out of steam

From a technical perspective, the short term rebound is running out of steam near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previous down move. In addition, the 50-day simple moving average is still descending, indicating that prices rose too quickly. The Relative Strength Index (RSI, 14) is pushing below its horizontal support. As long as 717p is resistance, a consolidation move towards lower Bollinger band at 641p is likely.

Alternatively, a push above 717p would call for a new up move towards horizontal resistance ta 775p

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView



