Tariffs Tariffs and More Tariffs

US President Trump decided enough is enough already.

December 3, 2019 11:11 AM

Tariffs, Tariffs, and More Tariffs

Yesterday,  US President Trump decided enough is enough already.  First, he restored tariffs on Argentina and Brazil for aluminum and steel imports to the United States. He cited a “massive devaluation of their currencies”, which in turn hurts American farmers.  Later in the day, it was determined after a five-month investigation that a French digital tax discriminated against American Internet companies.  As a result,  tariffs of up to $2.4 billion on French consumer imports to the United States was proposed.  In addition,  ISM Manufacturing Data was worse than expected in the United States.  Combine these factors together, and most major stock indices were down near 1% yesterday.  In addition, the US Dollar Index was also down 0.5%.  

Today, President Trump said, “I have no deadline on China deal and it might be better to wait until after November 2020 election”.  And later, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said, “December 15th tariffs on Chinese imports will be applied unless there is some real reason to postpone them, such as substantive progress in talks”.  Stocks continued to sell off today, with major indices currently down nearly another 1%.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although the S&P 500 is down nearly 80 handles in two days, price still has room to run down towards 3065, which is the upward sloping trendline dating back to September 2018.    There is also horizontal support just below that level near 3060.    Psychological resistance now comes across back at 3100, and then horizontal and trendline resistance on the 240-minute timeframe near 3113.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

However, there is one big difference between yesterday and today in terms of market action.  Yesterday the DXY participated and sold off.  The bond market was relatively muted.  Today, the bond market is rallying and the DXY is close to unchanged.  Bond prices and yields are inversely related, so as bond prices go bid, yields move lower.  US 10 Year Yields are down nearly -5.7% at 1.72.   This is the third time yields have tested this level, as it is the 50% retracement level from the lows on October 8th to the highs on November 7th.  If bonds continue to rally, yields will continue to fall.  The next level of support for yields is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe at 1.684.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

As the markets are currently in risk off mode, watch for comments and headlines to try and soften the blow of the tariffs and the possible US-China trade deal delay.  With the markets down about 2% in two days, support levels may hold as the market takes a breather ahead of ADP payrolls tomorrow and NFP on Friday.


Related tags: Bonds Dollar Interest rates Trade War Trump USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver forecast: Metals drop to test key support levels
Today 04:10 PM
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of PMI data
Today 01:30 PM
EURUSD Forecast: PMI Volatility and Weekly Close
Today 12:44 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD outlook undermined as US dollar extends rise – Forex Friday
Today 12:02 PM
Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?
Today 06:25 AM
EUR/USD in the crossfire of election polls, US inflation: The Week Ahead
Today 05:42 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Forex trading
The 2-year beckons USD higher ahead of PCE inflation, risk-off tone in Asia
By:
Matt Simpson
May 30, 2024 06:11 AM
    united_states_02
    How US government bond auctions work and why they’re important to financial markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 9, 2024 06:36 AM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY: Toppy US bond yields, BOJ intervention threat mean the game has changed
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 3, 2024 01:00 AM
        interest_rates_02
        US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 23, 2024 11:09 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.