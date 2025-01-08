Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Resistance

USD/CHF is poised mark a third weekly advance with price now approaching initial resistance near the 2024 close high. Battle lines drawn on the weekly technical chart.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 6:25 PM
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Weekly Trade Levels

  • USD/CHF poised to mark third consecutive weekly advance- resistance in view
  • USD/CHF monthly opening-range preserved head of NFP- breakout imminent
  • Resistance 9144, 9224/41 (key), 9310- Support 9007, 8957 (key), 8825

The USD/CHF breakout is approaching initial resistance hurdles early in the month with the January opening-range set just below. Battle lines drawn on the USD/CHF weekly technical chart into the star of the year.

Swiss Franc Price Chart – USD/CHF Weekly

Swiss Franc Price Chart-USDCHF Weekly-USD CHF Trade Outlook-Swissie Technical Forecast-1-8-2025

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; USD/CHF on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Swiss Franc Technical Forecast we noted that USD/CHF had rebounded off confluent uptrend support and that, “losses should be limited to 52-week moving average (currently ~8783) IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 89 needed to fuel the next leg of the advance.” USD/CHF broke higher that week with the rally extending nearly 4.7% off the December lows into the start of the month.

The bulls are poised to mark a third consecutive weekly advance with USD/CHF now approaching lateral resistance at the objective 2024 high-close at 9144. A more significant technical consideration is eyed just higher at 9224/41- a region defined by the 2024 swing high and the 2023 yearly open. Note that this zone converges on the medina-line over the next few weeks and a breach / close above would be needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance towards the 100% extension at 9310 and the 2021 high-week close / 2017 swing low 61.8% retracement at 9412/54- look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

The weekly / monthly range low rests at 9007 with initial support seen at the November swing high at 8957. Ultimately a break / close below the lower parallel (blue) would be needed to suggest a more significant high is in place / invalidate the September uptrend. Subsequent support seen with the 52-week moving average (currently ~8825) and the 2021 swing low at 8758- both levels of interest for possible downside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Bottom line: The USD/CHF rally is approaching initial resistance just higher- risk for possible price inflection. From a trading standpoint, losses should be limited to the lower parallel IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 9144 needed to fuel the next major leg of the advance towards critical resistance at 9224/41.

Keep in mind the monthly opening-range is preserved heading into the close of the week with the U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls on tap Friday. Stay nimble into the release and watch the weekly close for guidance here. Review my latest Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook for a closer look at the near-term USD/CHF technical trade levels.

USD/CHF Key Economic Data Releases

 USD CHF Economic Calendar-NFP-USDCHF Technical Outlook-1-8-2025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Swiss Franc USD CHF Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

View more
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (DEC 2024)
Today 05:30 PM
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
Today 04:41 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025
Today 04:30 PM
NFP Preview: Will US Jobs Beat Expectations for the 3rd Time in 4 Months?
Today 03:49 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA struggles ahead of FOMC minutes
Today 02:15 PM
Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
Today 02:07 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Swiss Franc articles

Graphic of trading data chart
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms
By:
Michael Boutros
December 12, 2024 05:32 PM
    US_flag_G_Washington
    Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Charge Uptrend Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    December 5, 2024 07:27 PM
      Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Bulls Eye Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 20, 2024 05:39 PM
        US_flag_graph
        Swiss Franc Short-term Outlook: USD/CHF Bulls Relent at Resistance
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        November 18, 2024 07:23 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.