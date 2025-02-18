Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF Battle Brewing at Key 50DMA

USD/CHF is back at its 50DMA, a key battleground for bulls and bears. With price action taking the lead over fundamentals, traders are watching for a decisive move—will it break higher or roll over again?

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:33 PM
Close-up of market chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • USD/CHF retesting the 50DMA from below after last week’s drop.
  • RSI, MACD signal downside risk, but morning star pattern hints at a rebound.
  • Break above 0.9050 could open 0.9155, while failure risks a slide to 0.8920.

Summary

USD/CHF is again testing the 50-day moving average (DMA)—this time from below—offering potential trade setups depending on how price action evolves around this key level. With little on the economic calendar this week in either the US or Switzerland, and having temporarily disconnected from its primary driver of yield differentials, technical signals take on greater importance in assessing directional risks.

USD/CHF Battle Brewing at 50DMA?

CHF Feb 19 2025

Source: TradingView

The three-candle evening star pattern completed last week has so far led to only limited downside, but it did break through key levels—first shattering uptrend support established in September before slicing through the 50DMA. However, the move stalled ahead of the January 27 swing low of 0.8966 before rebounding to retest the 50DMA from below, forming a three-candle morning star pattern in the process—often seen near bullish turning points. That should have traders on alert for a potential break above the 50DMA.

However, RSI (14) continues to set lower lows, and MACD remains in a downtrend, generating a bearish signal on price momentum. As such, I remain neutral on directional bias. But with price hovering near the 50DMA—a level that’s often respected—it presents potential trade setups.

If USD/CHF fails to break and hold above the 50DMA, shorts could be established beneath the level, with a stop above horizontal resistance at 0.9050 for protection. Possible targets include 0.8966 and a support zone from around 0.8920 down to 0.8895.

Alternatively, if USD/CHF breaks and holds above the 50DMA, longs could be considered above 0.9050 with a stop beneath for protection. For this setup to work, the price would need to clear the former uptrend, putting a retest of the February 12 swing high at 0.9155 and the recent cycle peak of 0.9200 in play.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in 2025

CHF Disconnects from Yield Differentials

CHF correlations Feb 19 2025

Source: TradingView

Unlike in the recent past, USD/CHF has shown little correlation with US Treasury yields or US-Swiss yield differentials across various tenors over the past month. It still retains a relatively strong correlation with EUR against the USD, though that’s been weakening.

With little major event risk on the calendar in either nation this week, traders may want to place greater emphasis on price signals when assessing potential setups.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas USD CHF

Latest market news

View more
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
Today 10:27 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Rally Stalls Ahead of January High
Today 08:15 PM
GBP/USD Forecast: The Pound Gains Ground Ahead of the Fed Minutes Release
Today 07:23 PM
USD Tests a Big Spot, Gold Rally Continues, EUR/USD 1.0500
Today 07:00 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on the Verge of a Potential Breakdown
Today 05:20 PM
AUD/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - February 18, 2025
Today 05:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:27 PM
    Uptrend
    AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 04:17 AM
      RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 01:10 AM
        canada_01
        USD/CAD holds support heading into CPI, but 1.40 remains achievable
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Today 12:17 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.