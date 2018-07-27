Super Week Ahead

It has been quite rare to associate the word ‘interesting’ when it comes to the recent Bank of Japan and Bank of England policy decisions, but the outcome of these meetings could turn out to be just that.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 27, 2018 12:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

In reaction to today’s US GDP release, the US dollar eased back slightly after it had staged a bounce the day before. The first estimate of second quarter growth for the world’s largest economy came in at 4.1% annualised, the highest rate since 2014. Though slightly below expectations of 4.2%, it was still a decent number, particular as personal consumption grew at a solid 4.0% annualised rate, which was well above expectations. But the dollar bulls were not too impressed after all. This was partly because US President Donald Trump had raised expectations that the GDP data could be a blowout figure, which wasn’t the case. So, barring a rally later on today, the greenback looks set to close the week mixed – up against the likes of the euro and Swiss franc and down against the Japanese yen and Canadian dollar. The dollar’s slight recent weakness comes on the back of profit-taking after it had staged a sizeable rally over the past three months or so. Buoyed by solid data, and in turn a hawkish central bank, investors bought the dollar on expectations they will see at least two more rate hikes before the year is out. However, after a three-month rally, some market participants have wondered how much of the bullishness is already priced in. So, they have taken profit and as a result the pace of dollar buying has slowed down. Meanwhile pockets of strength in some other currencies have dampened the appetite for the dollar further. The Canadian dollar, for example, has shown relative strength of late owing to a hawkish central bank, positive domestic data and firmer crude oil prices this week. But ongoing NAFTA uncertainty has capped the upside for the Loonie. Meanwhile, there is a lot on the agenda next week which could lead to significant volatility in the major currency pairs, potentially providing plenty of tradable opportunities. We could see the likes of the pound and yen in particular coming into increased scrutiny, and possibly with positive outcomes. So the dollar could ease back a little further next week.

Bank of England set to hike rates to 0.75%

It has been quite rare to associate the word ‘interesting’ when it comes to the recent Bank of Japan and Bank of England policy decisions, but the outcome of these meetings could turn out to be just that. We will also have lots of important economic data to look forward to next week, including the latest US jobs report. There has been some speculation that the BoJ might scale back its stimulus programme next week, while other reports suggest the central bank will announce changes to the balance of its ¥6 trillion exchange-traded fund buying programme. If the BoJ does indeed alter something then the yen will react. Judging by the currency’s movements this week, speculators clearly think that the move will be contractionary. The Bank of England is widely expected to hike – yes, hike – interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.75%. Although this is the most likely outcome, there’s still some doubts over it. Consequently, the pound should rise on the back of a rate rise as it is not fully priced in, we don’t think. It goes without saying, if the BoE were to hold policy unchanged again then the pound could get pounded.  It will also be important to see what the composition of the votes would be. Last time, there were three dissenters out of the nine MPC members when the Bank decided to keep policy unchanged. A unanimous vote to hike would be very bullish for the pound. Also important would be the Bank’s latest economic growth and inflation forecasts that will be published in the Quarterly Inflation Report. Meanwhile, the Fed is also meeting next week but with no press conference scheduled for the US central bank it could be a damp squib event. Still, it will be interesting to see if there are any comments made about it being criticized by Donald Trump recently. In addition to these central banks, we will have some important macro data to look forward to as well. Among other things, these include China’s latest manufacturing PMI, Eurozone CPI, New Zealand employment figures, UK services PMI and US non-farm payrolls report.

Here is a summary of next week’s data highlights:

  • Tuesday: China manufacturing PMI, BOJ and Eurozone CPI
  • Wednesday; New Zealand employment figures (late Tuesday BST/EDT); ADP private sector payrolls report, ISM Manufacturing PMI and FOMC
  • Thursday: BOE rate decision (hike expected) and inflation report
  • Friday: Aussie retail sales, UK services PMI, NFP and ISM services PMI

Featured chart: GBP/USD

Given the BoE’s rate decision and the sheer amount of macro data from both sides of the pond, the cable is obviously going to be very busy next week. With the prospects of the dollar easing back and the pound gaining ground, the GBP/USD could stage a recovery next week. In fact, we have already seen some technical indications that the bulls are attempting to halt the cable’s slide. However, we would only turn bullish when and if there is a break in the market structure of lower lows and lower highs next week. The most recent high is at 1.3290. Therefore, if rates go above this level then this would be the confirmation for us to put our bullish cap on.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.