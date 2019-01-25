Stronger Pounds Saps Enthusiasm For FTSE

The FTSE experienced a relatively tame final trading session of the week. Weak results from Vodafone acted as a drag on the FTSE and miners and oil majors were offering their support. Whilst Wall Street and European bourses bounded higher, with the Dax gaining over 1.5%, the FTSE was unable to show the same enthusiasm, with recent strength in the pound to blame.

GBP On Track For Weekly Gain Of 1.8%

The pound moved higher versus the dollar for a fifth straight session, putting it on track for a 1.8% gain across the weak. Versus the euro the pound hit a 20-month high overnight. Demand for sterling remains elevated as the market becomes more convinced that the UK will avoid crashing out of the EU without a deal. Whilst Chancellor Hammond and business leaders mounted pressure on Theresa May to remove the hard Brexit option from the table, the DUP also reportedly pledged support to Theresa May’s Brexit plan B, if there is a clear time limit attached to the Irish backstop. The pound seems happy to ignore the fact that Brussels are so far not agreeing to a time limit.