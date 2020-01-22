Stronger jobs data boosts AUDUSD

January 22, 2020 10:20 PM
0 views

Earlier this week we spoke about the scrutiny that today’s Australian labour force data for December would receive as well as its importance to the future direction of the AUDUSD and RBA cash rate. We also highlighted the misgivings of respected economic journalist Ross Gittins, shared by many others who believe additional RBA rate cuts will do more harm than good.

Today’s labour market data has temporarily put that debate on hold with the headline employment figures much better than consensus expectation. 28.9k new jobs were created in December vs expectations of 15k. The unemployment rate, the measure of labour market health I most closely follow, fell to 5.1% vs expectations of 5.2%.

Notably, the unemployment rate finished 2019 below the RBA’s own forecast of 5.2% and below its assessment from the December board meeting “The unemployment rate has been steady at around 5¼ percent over recent months. It is expected to remain around this level for some time….”

However, the details within the report were less impressive. A 29.2k increase in part-time jobs masked a small fall (300) in full-time jobs. A trend has been in place for some months now and has resulted in 51.k rise in part-time jobs since September while in the same period time full-time jobs have fallen by 8.0k.

Nonetheless, the resilience of the labour market has already seen a number of banks and the market unwind expectations for a February RBA cut. After being almost 60% priced earlier this week, the strong jobs report, the rise in housing sentiment in yesterday's consumer confidence index combined with the AUDUSD sitting contently below .70c has left just 25% of a rate cut priced for the February RBA meeting. A full rate cut is not priced until August 2020.

Pre the number, the AUDUSD was holding just above key support .6830 and has since recovered to be trading back near .6875. Because news on the Coronavirus is likely to get worse before it gets better, the AUDUSD is likely to be capped in the short term by the band of resistance .6880/00 that includes the 200 day ma (.6882) and the September high at .6895.

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 23rd of January 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Today 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Today 12:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 26, 2023
Today 12:02 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Microsoft and Alphabet deliver earnings beat, Meta up next
Today 09:50 AM
ARM IPO: Everything you need to know about ARM
Today 08:00 AM
Gold, DAX Forecast: Two Trade to Watch
Today 07:17 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 02:52 AM
    Federal reserve Eagle
    USD/JPY drifts to support ahead of FOMC: Asian Open – 26th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 11:00 PM
      DAX, EUR/USD outlook: Lagarde likely to opt for "higher for longer" narrative
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:30 AM
        Research
        USD/JPY Analysis: Asian Open – 25th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 24, 2023 10:46 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.