The USD is still going strong after the non-Farm payrolls were much better than expected on Friday. USD/JPY broke into some new seven-year highs and still now above 121.00 on the back of this. Overnight, Japan GDP was revised lower causing the USD to weaken against the yen for the Asian session.

China Imports fell unexpectedly helping the USD to gain even more ground. The Aussie and Kiwi most notably taking effect on this data are both down over 50 points. AUD/USD trading below 0.8300 and NZD/USD trading below 0.7650.

With no market-moving UK or EU data out this morning, or US data this afternoon, we could see the USD keeping hold of its gains until challenged by comments or any shock announcements.

EUR/USD

Supports 1.2280 1.2270 1.2260 | Resistance 1.2300 1.2315 1.2330

USD/JPY

Supports 121.40 121.20 121.00 | Resistance 121.80 122.00 1.2225

GBP/USD

Supports 1.5560 1.5550 1.5540 | Resistance 1.5575 1.5590 1.5600