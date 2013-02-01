strong manufacturing data pushes markets higher ahead of us payroll figures bt rallies on results 59

Most European markets pushed higher on Friday as investor risk appetite increased following strong Chinese data which underpinned mining stocks, and on encouraging European manufacturing […]


Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
February 1, 2013 12:21 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Most European markets pushed higher on Friday as investor risk appetite increased following strong Chinese data which underpinned mining stocks, and on encouraging European manufacturing figures. Spanish markets bucked the trend after a short selling ban was lifted and the IBEX declined 1.5%.

Although the manufacturing figures for Europe showed that the sector continued to shrink in January, it was at the slowest pace for 11 months. The figure was expected at 47.5 against last month’s 46.1, but actually beat expectations at 47.9. Germany specifically saw its manufacturing output rise to 49.8 – an 11-month high and just shy of growth which is reported at a figure above 50. Spain also reported a 19-month high at 46.1. The industrial sector was very much a drag on the Eurozone economy last year; however, this PMI looks like this could be the start of a turnaround. On a negative note France sank to a four-month low at 42.9 which is of some concern.

Manufacturing data from China was slightly contradictory, with the HSBC figure coming in ahead of expectations whilst the standard manufacturing PMI was slightly worse than expected. Importantly, however, both figures were over 50 –  showing that growth had returned to the world’s second largest economy. The mining sector found support in these figures, with Vedanta and Fresnillo both trading over 2% higher.

Focusing on single stocks, BT reported better than expected results showing strong demand and posting a 7% rise in third quarter pre-tax profits resulting in its shares gaining over 5% in early trading. Tate & Lyle were top of the loser board, shedding over 3% after reporting third quarter profits in line with expectations but still lower than last year and generally cautious in tone as they warned of the impact of the hot summer last year and increased levels of corn price instability.

Volatility is on the cards as we head into the afternoon and investors look towards non-farm payrolls from the US. The figures this afternoon are expected to offer further support to the idea that the world’s largest economy is still on track to recovery despite the surprise contraction reported on Wednesday. Payrolls are expected to show an expansion of 150,000 – 160,000 whilst the unemployment rate is expected to stay constant at 7.8%.

Manufacturing figures and University of Michigan Confidence figures from the US are also due this afternoon.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.