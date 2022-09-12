﻿

Stocks start week positively but optimism could fade

The biggest factor behind these moves is undoubtedly short covering.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 12, 2022 12:00 PM
Uptrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Sentiment towards risk improved further at the start of the new week, although it remained to be seen whether the optimism would last as not much has fundamentally changed with policy makers ramping up hawkish rhetoric. European stock indices and US futures extended their advances from the previous week with gains 1% or more. The US dollar fell, causing the likes of the EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD to climb. Gold and silver gained, with oil also extending its rally for the third consecutive day. Bitcoin extended its advance to above the $22K handle.

The biggest factor behind these moves is undoubtedly short covering. The markets have been going lower most of the time this year, with many investors reluctant to buy any dips due to a plethora of worries. Among other things, these include surging inflation, low economic growth and rising interest rates around the world. Given that these worries are still out there, you would have to remain nimble and take extra care as the markets can resume lower at any moment. Thus, I am continuing to expect to see a bumpy road ahead for stocks and other risk assets for the foreseeable future.

There’s also been some talk of inflation being near the peak and investors betting that price pressures will start to weaken going forward. Tomorrow’s publication of US CPI should shed some more light onto this thesis. But one thing is clear: prices have risen more sharply and remained elevated for much longer than many people had expected. With the energy crisis getting worse in Europe, it is difficult to be optimistic about the future, even if governments are trying to address the issue with the introduction of price caps for Russian energy exports and (inflation-boosting) measures to limit consumers’ energy bills. While the government stimulus will be welcomed, it is unlikely to make a material difference. I think the damage is already done.

The DAX has managed a decent bounce after looking like it would have dropped to a new for the year at various points last week. But with a few short-term resistance levels broken, this has raised hopes that perhaps it might be able to avoid that. For what it is worth, I do not regard this recovery as a major turning point given that it has not been supporting by any positive news flow. Thus, I remain on the look out for new bearish signals to emerge as the index tests some important technical levels here at just north of 13300 (where it had previously found resistance).


 

dax

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Indices Stock indices Trade Ideas Dax GER40

Latest market news

View more
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Today 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Today 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:23 PM
Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
Yesterday 10:07 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Hot US inflation and rising oil prices support dollar
Yesterday 04:28 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Market trader analysing data
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: UK stocks outperform as Chinese markets and commodities rally
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 11, 2024 04:30 PM
      stocks_01
      FTSE outlook positive despite weaker start
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      March 7, 2024 12:00 PM
        Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        March 6, 2024 07:50 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.