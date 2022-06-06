Stocks rise ahead of a busy week

Will the positively last or will central bank tightening and inflation concerns come back to haunt investors?

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 6, 2022 1:12 PM
Close-up of stock market board
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Sentiment has improved with European stocks and US futures on the rise first thing this morning, but with much of Europe on holiday, trading volumes are naturally thin, and the macro calendar is light. Things will get busier, with the RBA, ECB and US CPI all to come later in the week. But first, Boris is Johnson, the UK Prime Minister, is facing a key vote around 18:00 to 20:00 BST today. Will the positively last or will central bank tightening and inflation concerns come back to haunt investors? 
 

BoJo unlikely to lose no-confidence vote 

 
Ahead of all that, the UK PM Bris Johnson is facing a no-confidence vote later this evening, which could prompt sharp moves in the pound and FTSE. Should Johnson lose, he will be forced to stand down as prime minister. But that requires at least 180 votes from his Conservative MPs, which may be a tall order – even if a growing number of Tories – including Jeremy Hunt – are turning their backs towards him. Indeed, with the GBP/USD and FTSE both being among the top risers in their respective fields this morning, it is clear that investors do not expect to see any surprises in the vote.  
 

China’s easing of lockdowns help sentiment 

 
For now, investors are happy that China has moved to ease Covid restrictions, reducing concerns about demand from the world’s largest economy and largest consumer of many commodities. This is why the Shanghai Composite Index closed up nearly 1.3% overnight, as investors looked to add to the gains made during May. China’s gradual re-opening has boosted industrial metals such as copper, which has helped to boost shares in basic resources.  
 

Central Bank tightening could come back to haunt investors 

 
The focus is going to return to monetary policy this week, potentially weighing on optimism that has been trigged by China. So, will inflation and rate-hike concerns come back to rattle the markets?  
 
The Fed remains the most hawkish of central banks out there, although others are also catching up. On Friday we saw a stronger-than-expected US jobs data for May. The data suggests the US Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive tightening to rein in price pressures.  Speaking of which, we will US CPI to look forward to on Friday, which is going to be the key data the week. US inflation edged a little lower in April to 8.3% but it remains to be seen whether prices have peaked. If CPI doesn’t come down fast, this could keep stocks under pressure as the Fed will have to continue with its aggressive hiking until price pressures come down meaningfully. The market is fully expecting another 50-bps increase in interest rates on June 15, and another similar hike in July. In fact, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she would even back a 50-basis point hike in September if inflation has not started to fall back by then. Markets are currently 85% confident that there will be a third 50-basis-point increase in September. 
 

Focus turns to RBA and ECB 

 
Ahead of the Fed’s decision next week, we have the likes of the Reserve Bank of Australia (Tuesday) and European Central Bank (Thursday) to look forward to this week. 
 
  • RBA: The Reserve Bank of Australia lifted interest rates by 25 basis points at its last meeting, which was 10 more than expected. It is set to hike again. The main uncertainty is whether it will be a 25bp hike to 0.60% as it did in May or a 40bp increase to 0.75%, back to where the cash rate was pre pandemic and to realign with the 25bp increments it has historically moved the cash rate by. 
  • ECB: While no rate hikes are expected at the June 9 meeting, Christine Lagarde and her ECB colleagues will use this to prepare the markets for what is to come later in the summer. In July, the ECB is seen lifting the deposit rate from the current -0.5% by a quarter-point. But one thing that is almost certain is that the ECB will announce an end to bond purchases this week. It will therefore formally join global peers tightening monetary policy in the face of hot inflation.  
 
If the above central banks and inflation data this week all point towards more aggressive policy tightening then this, along with ongoing concern over the war in Ukraine, will add to investor worries and once again pressure global stocks. 
 

FTSE testing resistance 

 
Ahead of the above macro events, the FTSE has reached a key area of resistance again between 7645 to 7685ish: 
 
220606 uk100 ci
 
It is possible we could see a reversal here, but bearish speculators must wait to see that before pouncing as the FTSE has been one of the strongest among the major global indices this year. 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:
 

Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
Place the trade
Related tags: Stocks Trade Ideas Indices FTSE 100

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Stocks articles

stocks_02
S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
By:
James Stanley
February 19, 2025 04:19 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Amazon results take centre stage after mixed Alphabet and AMD earnings
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 01:00 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P 500 Bounces After Massive Gap-Down on DeepSeek AI Fears
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 27, 2025 04:19 PM
        stocks_04
        Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 26, 2025 08:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.