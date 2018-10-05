Stocks or bonds Bonds or stocks

The rise in US bond yields is continuing to disrupt global stock markets as the week draws to a close.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 5, 2018 6:46 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

The rise in US bond yields is continuing to disrupt global stock markets as the week draws to a close.

Markets across Asia closed lower and European markets opened with a wobble as Treasurys increasingly become the flavour of the moment, underpinned by strong US economic growth and planned interest rate hikes.

The latest data shows that US jobless claims have fallen to a nearly 50-year low and the labour market is now not far from full employment, at least on paper. What has caught markets by surprise is not so much the strength of the job market and of the overall economy but the speed at which it is progressing. The high levels of employment has been feeding wage increases and fueling higher consumer spending, in turn leading to rising inflation. Now the speculation will start if the Federal Reserve will speed up its planned rate hikes this year and next thus giving bond markets more fuel for a further flare up in yields.

UK house prices fall

In the UK it is a different story. September is typically a good month for house buying as buyers come back from summer holidays and schools restart but this year not only did domestic house prices decline on the month but the rate of decline sped up against August numbers. It is too early to call a serious turnaround in housing price growth as the overall quarterly price is still up on the year but the slowdown in growth is becoming more embedded. This is unlikely to translate into an action point for the Bank of England at its next rate setting meeting on 1 November as the Bank has already said that it plans on keeping rates steady until it has more clarity over Brexit, but the news will add to concerns about the effects of Brexit on the UK economy.   

Unilever to keep London headquarters

A small group of the larger Unilever shareholders managed to apply the brakes on the Anglo-Dutch firm’s plans to close down its London headquarters.  Instead the consumer goods firm will continue operating a dual-headed structure. The firm would have needed approval from 75% of UK shareholders who were getting increasingly worried that the company may end up delisted from the FTSE 100. It is now caught between a rock and a hard place, reflected in a share drop of 0.29% this morning. The decision to abandon its Rotterdam plans means that the company’s hands may be tied over some other strategic issues and is unlikely to be positive for the firm in the long run.


Related tags: Asia US UK NFP BOE

Latest market news

View more
GBPUSD Outlook: Key Levels Ahead of BOE and Fed Polices
Today 11:02 AM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:50 AM
Gold bugs could be seeking dips as sentiment remains fragile
Today 05:30 AM
Japanese yen reverts to safe haven asset, USD/JPY nears key support zone
Today 04:37 AM
Nasdaq pullback reaches crossroad, ASX 200 bulls eye sympathy bounce
Today 01:01 AM
AUD/JPY tumbles like we’re in a crisis, Nikkei hammered by stronger yen
Today 12:41 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asia articles

multiple graphics card with 3 fans for the purpose of crypto mining
AirTrunk IPO: Everything you need to know about AirTrunk
By:
Ryan Thaxton
October 9, 2023 06:08 PM
    Japanese Flag
    USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 25, 2022 07:15 AM
      Japanese Flag
      USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 25, 2022 07:15 AM
        Japanese Flag
        USD/JPY: What’s next after government intervention for yen?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 25, 2022 07:15 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.