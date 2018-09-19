Stocks metals and Aussie rally on US China trade dispute relief

The biggest story in the markets right now is that China seems to have blinked first in its trade dispute with the US. Global stock markets, led by China, and base metal prices have all staged a relief rally as a result.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2018 7:54 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The biggest story in the markets right now is that China seems to have blinked first in its trade dispute with the US. Global stock markets, led by China, and base metal prices have all staged a relief rally as a result. The firmer metal prices and positive risk sentiment has helped to boost the Australian dollar in particular.

Although China retaliated yesterday to the latest imposition of tariffs by the US, Beijing nevertheless sharply slashed its tariff rates on imports of US goods compared to what it had proposed previously. So, China in particular appears willing to talk and this has boosted speculation among market participants that an agreement will be formed at a not-so-distant future despite the growing trade dispute.

Sentiment has been further boosted after China’s Premier Li Keqiang pledged a series of pro-business policies overnight. Among the measures, the equal treatment for foreign investors is a blatant effort to retain investor confidence in the wake of the growing trade dispute with the US. Meanwhile yuan devaluation talks came back into focus after Li Keqiang said that China won’t devalue its currency to stimulate exports.

The Chinese Premier was speaking at a World Economic Forum event in Tianjin and his comments were cheered on by the Aussie bulls in particular, although the kiwi also gained ground.

Despite the tariffs, China's exports haven't slowed down to worrying levels just yet. In August, exports in dollar terms showed a growth of 9.8% year-on-year. Although this represents a slowdown from July's 12.2% reading, it is still a relatively strong number.

For China, which is fast becoming a consumer nation as opposed to just a producer, it does not make sense to devalue the yuan extensively in the wake of the ongoing trade war. Indeed, Chinese imports in August grew by whopping 20.0% year-over-year in dollar terms.

AUD/USD in bullish development

The AUD/USD may have formed a false break reversal pattern when it refused to hold below the 2017 low earlier this month. While the downward trend is still intact, a few resistance levels have now broken down, reducing the bearish pressure. The bulls are happy for as long as rates now remain above last year’s low at 0.7165/70 area, and ideally above the now broken resistance levels such as 0.7215.

At the time of writing the AUD/USD was probing liquidity above 0.7250 resistance with the bulls keeping an eye on the next level of potential resistance at 0.7310. The latter is where the 50-day moving average meets the bearish trend line.

We would turn decisively bullish in the event the Aussie breaks its bearish trend and ideally climbs above the most recent high at 0.7380 – for then we will have our first higher high in place. With the other major commodity pair CAD/USD (i.e. USD/CAD inverted) already breaking higher, sentiment towards the Aussie could improve going forward.


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.