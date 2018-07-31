Stocks markets hang on Apple earnings

Apple’s third quarter results could stabilise U.S. stock markets, or, if they disappoint, sentiment could worsen.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 31, 2018 9:30 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Stocks markets hang on Apple earnings

Summary

Apple’s third quarter results could stabilise U.S. stock markets, or, if they disappoint, sentiment could worsen.

High stakes

Consumer-facing technology shares have largely underperformed the wider market this month as investors set a high bar for profits and some sector leaders come up short. With the Nasdaq stock market also lagging, investors could even be questioning a years-long bias for fast-growing high-beta shares over their slower moving ‘value’ counterparts. Since that investment style has driven stock market gains over the last couple of years, a lasting switch could have bigger implications. Apple’s third quarter earnings after the U.S. market’s close, could go a long way towards rekindling appetite for tech stocks and high-beta investing in general. Shares of the $933bn group are up more than 10% this year, so stakes are also high for iPhone maker itself.

Profit jump expected, phone sales to flag

Wall Street’s headline expectations are that Apple will report Q3 earnings per share of $2.18, according to a consensus compiled by Thomson Reuters. If seen, that would equate to a rise of about 30% compared to a year ago. Net income is forecast at $10.935bn, some 25.4% higher year-on-year, a much faster pace than Apple’s 11.8% net income rise in 2017’s Q3. Revenue is expected to be $52.6bn, about 15.9% higher. Almost as importantly, investors will look for guidance on Apple’s current quarter too, Q4. Wall Street currently expects revenues in the three months to end-September rising 12.8% to $59.3bn, with EPS seen 28.8% higher at $2.67. Q3 is typically a slow quarter for the product that remains Apple’s biggest revenue generator, the iPhone. Furthermore, the group is in between major handset iterations and new iPhone models are unlikely to be released until the winter quarter. For these reasons, handset sales are forecast to be ‘just’ 26.36 million in Q3, compared to almost 40 million retailed in Q2, and 41.03 million in third quarter of 2017.

Margin steady

In recent years investors have also increasingly scrutinised Apple’s gross margin on account of the group's capital-intensive efforts to stay at tech’s leading edge, which requires significant investments. Apple said in February it expected the basic measure of profits the group converts from sales to be between 38% and 38.5%, around the margin’s long-term average. Investors’ strongly negative reactions in recent days to U.S. multinationals that have reported rising marginal costs that may pose a risk to profits suggest Apple shares may not be spared if its gross margin disappoints.

China in focus

China has been another particularly sensitive theme for Apple over the years, not least as the Greater China region remains the group’s fastest growing revenue generator. As China has been at the centre of the United States’ increasingly fraught trade relations, investor attention on Apple’s statements concerning the country will be even more rapt. Apple has volunteered no specifics about how the trade conflict could impact sales or manufacturing in China, but with most iPhones made there, the implications are obvious. Handsets and other Apple hardware would be subject to higher import duties, just like any other imports into the U.S., should Washington go ahead with $500bn in tariffs on Chinese made goods. With Beijing’s retaliatory threats almost at the threshold of total U.S. exports, amounting to about $130bn, there is speculation China could begin to target specific companies. Analysts are likely to press Apple for its assessment of the risks. On the positive side, whilst Apple’s sales growth in China tailed off in 2016 it began rising again late last year and a 21% advance in the second quarter of the current year was its best in 10 quarters. With no tailwind this time from a surge in demand for the iPhone X—the best-selling smartphone in China in the first three months of the year—Apples revenue growth in the June quarter may be less spectacular.

Service revenues may surprise

Other points to watch include progress of Apple’s $100bn share buyback announced in May. Bearing in mind Apple also said at the time it would repatriate $250bn in cash from overseas to take advantage of new, more favourable tax laws, the group faces a higher hurdle to reach its targeted ‘cash neutral’ status. On that basis, there is a chance Apple may raise the amount of cash it plans to disburse, though timing of any increase is difficult to predict. Apple has also been progressing rapidly in its plan to reduce dependence on hardware in favour of higher revenues from music, software and other intangible goods. CEO Tim Cook said the group would double such sales to about $50bn by 2020. So-called service revenues are forecast to have risen 25% to $9.2bn in Q3. The group has proven just as adept at rapidly expanding service sales as it was when handset sales were peaking. That makes service revenues the likeliest to show an upside surprise. If seen, Apple shares could be underpinned.


Related tags: Apple

Latest market news

View more
AUD/JPY – the FX Barometer of Risk - Is in No Mood for Risk
Today 02:54 AM
AUD/USD resumes its role as China proxy, selling rallies preferred
Today 12:14 AM
USD/JPY eyes 154 amid yen strength resurgence, PMIs on tap
Yesterday 11:29 PM
Gold forecast: Technical Tuesday – July 23, 2024
Yesterday 05:20 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ steady with US elections & earnings in focus
Yesterday 01:38 PM
USDJPY Forecast: Japanese Inflation vs US Inflation
Yesterday 11:58 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Apple articles

Downward trend
Weekly equities forecast: Apple, Broadcom & Oracle
By:
Fiona Cincotta
June 8, 2024 02:00 AM
    stocks_03
    Nasdaq 100 forecast: Will AI optimism fuel breakout in Apple?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    June 6, 2024 02:00 PM
      Congress building
      S&P500 Forecast: Stocks jump after a weak NFP report
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      November 3, 2023 01:22 PM
        apple_03
        Apple’s biggest acquisitions: what does Apple own?
        By:
        Rebecca Cattlin
        October 11, 2023 02:41 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.